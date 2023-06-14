Cape Breton greenhouse marks 100 years in business; Owner to celebrate half-century

Plant a seed, and see what might sprout. In the case of Earl MacPherson, it’s a century of doing business.

"Well, that's quite a milestone to me,” said MacPherson, long time owner/operator of Earl’s Greenhouse in Upper North Sydney, NS.

MacPherson has been running Earl's Greenhouse since 1973. Even before he took over, the business just outside of North Sydney had a long history of growth.

"Tom Munn started in 1923,” MacPherson explained. “He had gone to start agriculture college from grade 8, and then by 1925 the hay fever got to him so bad that he asked his brothers Jack and Charlie to come over. They left their jobs at the steel plant and they took over here."

This year marks the greenhouse's centennial birthday.

As if the 100-year anniversary celebration isn't enough, the man whose name has been on the door here since the 1970's is celebrating a major milestone this year of his own.

"Aug. 1 will be my 50th year,” MacPherson said.

The 71-year-old said he has been approached about selling the place.

"I'm still not really ready for retirement. I mean, I enjoy this,” he said.

MacPherson said he has enjoyed his customers over the years and he's been happy to give back to the community, doing things like donating to the local food bank.

Then among other perks, there's the peace and quiet that can come with the job.

"Just the amazement of watching just a little seed bloom into such a beautiful flower,” MacPherson said.

Metaphorically-speaking, you could say the same thing happened when the greenhouses were first built here a century ago.

