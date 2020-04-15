SYDNEY -- As countries around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilators have been in high demand.

A group in Cape Breton has created a homegrown solution to the shortage -- the Nova Scotia Emergency Ventilator.

The devices are made with a variety of plastics and metals that are available locally.

“We wanted to be able to have something quickly that could be made in Nova Scotia, that isn't subject to supply chain restrictions that they're facing everywhere else in the world,” says Joe Menchefski, sales manager at Protocase Inc. – a company based out of Sydney that builds custom electronic enclosures and mounting hardware.

Chris Milburn is the emergency room lead for the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s eastern zone. He says he hopes there will never be a need for the backup ventilators, but if the time comes, the devices could save lives.

“It's actually fairly high-tech and it has pressure volume sensors and that sort of thing built in. So it should be able to do a lot of what a normal ventilator does,” says Milburn.

"It gives us more confidence that we're ready for whatever comes, you know?”

It only took a couple of weeks to take the hardware from concept to reality. Menchefski says the project’s success is thanks to local people from different sectors putting their heads together and thinking outside the box.

“It's completely a community effort and has been since the beginning,” says Menchefski.

Menchefski says Protocase has the capacity to make the ventilators by the hundreds, as well as parts for repairs.

“We're targeting that to be ready to ship by the end of April, which could potentially be the peak of cases in Nova Scotia,” says Menchefski.