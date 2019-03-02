

CTV Atlantic





A group of Cape Breton women have come together in support of their late friend, Judy MacLeod. The women are sewing 250 hand-made head coverings in memory of MacLeod, who died from cancer in September at the age of 62.

“She was a very stylish lady,” said Yvonne Kennedy from the Homeville Women’s Institute. “But she was also a sewer. So we decided as a tribute to her memory, that we would create and make 250 hats.”

The head coverings were made by about a dozen members of the Homeville Women’s Institute, which MacLeod was a member of.

The ladies say each stitch was a labour of love, taking more than two months to complete all of the hats.

“Her family gave us her material that she had left for project’s she didn’t get around to,” said Kennedy. “So we decided we would do something very productive with her leftover fabric.”

Members from the Cape Breton Cancer Center say the bright-coloured head coverings have been a hit for patients, with plenty of requests coming in. They say the head coverings provide comfort both physically and spiritually for their patients.

“They can wear them at home, in the comfort of their home,” said Terri Billard of the Cape Breton Cancer Centre. “They’re not as warm as a winter hat, so they provide coverage. They’re very fashionable and it’s just a nice alternative to a wig.”

“We thought a lot of Judy,” said Jean MacQueen from the Homeville Women’s Institute. “And I know if she were around, she would be very proud of what we’ve done.”

The Homeville Women’s Institute wasn’t the only group who dropped off knitted donations. Students from Cape Breton University also dropped off hand-made items they made for children in pediatrics. Their items were created as a class project.

“We created sixty items, which include baby hats, scarves,” said Cape Breton University Student Kerry Landry. “We gathered every Tuesday and Thursday. We were able to take advantage of a situation and learn a new skill, and kind of use that to help others.”

“They love them. As fast as they come in, they go out.” said Billard.

With Files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald