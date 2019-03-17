

With the turn of a key, Melanie Sampson and her group finally accomplished what they set out to do five years ago- save a historic 103-year-old church from demolition.

“We are the official owners and have our insurance in place,” said Sampson, the president of the Stone Church Restoration Society. “It’s a big sigh of relief for us, now we don’t have to worry about if we have ownership. We do have it.”

The Stone Church Restoration Society was formed to save the St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church in Victoria Mines, N.S., which has since 1916 sat atop a hilltop overlooking the entrance to Sydney Harbour.

But saving the church proved to be more difficult than the group originally expected. It was one hurdle after another for the Stone Church Restoration Society over the last five years, as they attempted to purchase the church from the Diocese of Antigonish.

Since the Diocese of Antigonish closed the church in 2007, unwilling to pay the more than $600,000 in needed repairs, the site has fallen into further disrepair.

“It’s not very nice to see what I’m looking at, compared to what it was through the years,” says Sampson.

Sampson’s group agreed to buy the church from the Diocese of Antigonish for $40,000 in 2015, and hopes to restore it as a tourist destination and wedding chapel.

Sampson knows there is still a lot of work to be done to try and restore the historic building. They will need to complete a host of repairs, including replastering it and upgrading its heating and electrical systems.

“First thing we are going to do is apply for municipal heritage status. Then we will see about a tax reduction, or exception. Finally we will fix the bell tower window which had blown open in November,” says Sampson.

92-year-old Martin MacKinnon is the groundskeeper at the church. He has been a member for much of his life, and his parents are buried in the cemetary behind the church.

“I’m surprised by the damage that’s done, I can’t believe it,” said MacKinnon. “I haven’t been her since they closed the church; it’s amazing the inside still looks as good as it could.”

The National Trust for Canada once classified St. Alphonsus as one of the top 10 endangered places in the country. Despite the struggles to get the deed, Sampson says her group would do it all over again.

“I would because once you lose a part of history you can’t get it back,” explains Sampson. “Look how important the Moxham Castle would’ve been to Canada, and the CBRM. Once heritage is destroyed, you can’t get it back, and this is a strong piece of Canadian history.”

For its work in saving the building, the Stone Church Restoration Society has received a national award from the Heritage Trust of Nova Scotia.

