Cape Breton group takes to the street to serve hot meals

NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -

Once a month, usually on the final Sunday, volunteers in North Sydney, N.S. serve hot meals on the street to anyone in need of one.

"I know what it's like to not have enough money in your pocket to pay for that meal that you really want, or your belly's grumbling," said Candice Hanna, organizer.

Hanna says growing up in Scarborough, Ont., she had been familiar with food insecurity.

In North Sydney, N.S., she created the non-profit pagan-based group called, Circle of the Raven, with a goal to benefit the wider community.

"A lot of people have said 'Well thank you so much. I can actually eat for the next couple of days," Hanna said.

Hanna says they try to follow a set budget of around $200 for each meal. She adds the goal is to not only feed others for cheap, but to set an example that something like this could be done in other cities.

"This is something that people can do in their own communities," Hanna said. “Maybe at work, maybe at home. If you have a few friends, get together on the weekend."

Christina Joe, better known online as The Cape Breton Princess, visited one of the group’s meal giveaways and shared a video of it to TikTok.

Joe says given inflation these days, she wanted her followers to be aware these meals are an option.

"People that live on fixed incomes. That income hasn't expanded with the grocery bills, the cost of heating - everything else has expanded," Joe said. “So they're coming up shorter every month."

Hanna says her group plans to expand its efforts to another Cape Breton community. They plan to supply at least 30 meals in Glace Bay, N.S., by the end of March.

For now, they're in North Sydney five days a week giving away clothing and running a community cupboard.

Hanna adds if there is anyone interested in helping, all they have to do is donate.

"$200 - and we'll make sure that a meal gets out to at least 100 people," Hanna said.