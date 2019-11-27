SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- There is a heavy police presence at a Cape Breton high school after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the building with what looked to be a firearm.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the school is on lockdown as a precaution and all students and staff are safe.

Police have the exits to the school contained and are searching the building and property.

Officers will remain on scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared.

#BREAKING: There are multiple police vehicles at Memorial High in Sydney Mines. A student tells us the school is under a hold and secure. One officer outside has a rifle. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/36ZD16IikQ — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

More police now arriving on scene with weapons drawn. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/brXpXT7iZw — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

Update: This just in from @CBRegPolice ... Cape Breton Regional Police are on scene at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the school in possession of what looked like a firearm. pic.twitter.com/4r8MxMjROc — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019

Police say All students and staff are safe and officers will remain on scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared for safety. @CTVAtlantic https://t.co/1VPA64qNdq — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) November 27, 2019