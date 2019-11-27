Cape Breton high school on lockdown as police respond to weapons complaint
Published Wednesday, November 27, 2019 10:58AM AST Last Updated Wednesday, November 27, 2019 11:01AM AST
Police respond to a weapons complaint at Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., on Nov. 27, 2019. (Kyle Moore/CTV Atlantic)
SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- There is a heavy police presence at a Cape Breton high school after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the building with what looked to be a firearm.
Cape Breton Regional Police were called to Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., before 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say the school is on lockdown as a precaution and all students and staff are safe.
Police have the exits to the school contained and are searching the building and property.
Officers will remain on scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared.