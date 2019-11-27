SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- There is a heavy police presence at a Cape Breton high school after a staff member reported seeing a student outside the building with what looked to be a firearm.

Cape Breton Regional Police were called to Memorial High School in Sydney Mines, N.S., before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the school is on lockdown as a precaution and all students and staff are safe.

Police have the exits to the school contained and are searching the building and property.

Officers will remain on scene until the search is complete and the building is cleared.