Cape Breton man, 19, charged with sexual offences involving children: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 19-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with several sexual offences involving children.

Police say the French Cove man had sexual contacts with minors and created and distributed child pornography.

Seth Boudreau has been charged with:

possession of child pornography

sexual interference

two counts of luring a child

two counts of extortion

two counts of making sexually explicit material available to child

Boudreau was arrested on Dec. 28, 2023, and released on conditions before he was charged on March 8.

He is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on April 11.

Police say their investigation is continuing and they believe there may be more victims.

They are asking victims, or anyone with information related to the case, to call the Richmond County District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

