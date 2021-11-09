Cape Breton man, 29, charged with 20 offences related to child luring, pornography

HALIFAX -

A 29-year-old Cape Breton man is facing more than 20 charges related to child luring and child pornography.

Cape Breton Regional Police says their Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit has been working with the United States Department of Homeland Security over the last eight months, leading to a search warrant to seize electronic devices.

After seizing and analyzing the devices, 29-year-old Justin Bradshaw Crane has been charged with six counts of luring a child, possession of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography, as well as five breaches of an order of prohibition related to children.

Police say Crane was arrested on Tuesday and remains in custody awaiting an appearance in court.

Anyone with information about suspected offences of child pornography or child internet luring is asked to contact their local police, or use Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.