SYDNEY, N.S. -- A 43-year-old Cape Breton man is facing charges in relation to the death of a four-month-old boy.

Jason Wayne Comer will appear in Sydney provincial court Jan. 29 charged with criminal negligence causing death.

He's also charged with failing to provide the necessities of life for the infant.

Cape Breton Regional Police -- who didn't disclose the man's relationship to the child -- said the charges follow an investigation into the infant's Oct. 9 death.

Investigators originally responded to a Cottage Street residence in Sydney, where paramedics were on scene attending to an infant in distress.

The boy was transported to Glace Bay Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2019.