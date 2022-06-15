Cape Breton man buzzing after recording thousands of bees swarming backyard

GLACE BAY, N.S. -

A Cape Breton man is still filled with excitement after witnessing a rare swarm of honeybees in a Glace Bay, N.S., backyard earlier this week.

“It's just like something you've never experienced before. It's quite the thing to experience. It truly is. It's amazing,” said Willie Currie, who saw the swarm of bees.

Currie couldn't believe the scene in his mother-in-law's backyard and knew he had to capture the moment on camera before a beekeeper came to gather them up.

“Oh, I had too. I went live on Facebook because I knew everybody would want to see it,” he said.

It’s a rare sight to witness, according David McCorquodale, a biology professor at Cape Breton University.

He says swarms of bees are not dangerous unless they're provoked.

“The queen will be in there and all of those are workers that came with the queen," said McCorquodale. "And there are scouts going out from that swarm of bees looking for cavities that are potentially places to start a new nest."

A beekeeper was called to remove the honeybees and safely relocate them, but there were still quite a few around Wednesday afternoon.

“They form a cluster in the hive and they keep warm and they need enough honey to do that, but generally they don't get it around here,” said McCorquodale.

Currie says the beekeeper left with more than 25,000 bees and a memory he will never forget.