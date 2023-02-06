Cape Breton man charged after dog tied up outside in cold temperatures

A Cape Breton man has been charged with animal cruelty after he allegedly left a dog tied up outside in Louisdale, N.S., last week.

Richmond County District RCMP received a complaint on Thursday that a post about a dog being tied up in the woods was circulating on social media.

Police started investigating and learned that someone had rescued the dog and the animal was no longer outside in the cold.

Weather stations in the area recorded morning low temperatures near -15C and afternoon high temperatures near -4C.

The next day, police say a 29-year-old man contacted the RCMP and told them he wanted to turn himself in for the incident.

Police say the man met with an RCMP officer at the detachment in St. Peter’s, N.S., and also turned over a second dog.

The man was released on conditions, including that he not possess any animals.

Dryden George of Port Hawkesbury, N.S., has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is due to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court

Police say the RCMP is working with the Nova Scotia SPCA and a local rescue organization as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Coastal K9 Rescue Society says both dogs are in their care and are doing well. The organization also says the dogs will eventually be looking for new homes.