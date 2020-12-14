HALIFAX -- A 34-year-old man is facing charges after Cape Breton Regional Police say they found him in possession of stolen property.

Police say on Sunday, at around 9 a.m., they were called to a business on Victoria Rd. in Sydney, N.S., where someone had broke in overnight.

Police say the owners of the business noticed paperwork and vehicle keys were missing – along with a Honda Ridgeline truck from the parking lot.

Police say one business owner spotted the truck in the area and officers were able to track it down, parked near to the Olive Tree restaurant.

Police dogs were then able to track the suspect’s scent from the truck to a home further down Victoria Rd., where police found two men in the driveway.

Cape Breton police say one of the men was already wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to attend court.While they were arresting him, police found several sets of keys in his possession, which they say matched other vehicles in the business’ parking lot. Police did not include any information about the other man.

Brent Michael MacSween was charged with break and enter, possession of property obtained by crime, and several other breaches of previous court-ordered conditions.

Police say MacSween was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. There is no word on when he is scheduled to appear in court.