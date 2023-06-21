Cape Breton man charged for allegedly stealing ambulance from hospital

A Sydney man is facing several charges after police say he stole an ambulance from a hospital in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they responded to a report of someone driving off in an EHS ambulance from the Cape Breton Regional Hospital around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the ambulance was empty at the time.

After using GPS to track the ambulance to Frenchvale Road, police say they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled past them at a high speed.

Police say they were able to identify the driver as the same man they were looking to arrest following a report of a domestic assault on Sunday.

Police continued to follow the vehicle’s GPS onto Claude Road, where police say it was found abandoned near a body of water and a wooded area.

Police say they contained the area while officers, police dogs and a drone team searched for the suspect, who was found about 70 meters in the woods. He was arrested around 2 a.m.

Julian Conrad Syliboy, 33, has been charged with:

two counts of assault with a weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

theft of a motor vehicle

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

flight from police

five breached of probation

