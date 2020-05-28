HALIFAX -- RCMP have charged a 30-year-old Cape Breton man with dangerous driving after he twice failed to pull over for police on Sunday in the Baddeck area.

Victoria District RCMP say at approximately 8 p.m. on May 24, an officer observed a red Volkswagen Jetta driving east bound on Hwy. 105 in Baddeck.

Police say the Jetta was driving on the shoulder of the highway, then sharply swerved and partially crossed the centerline.

When the officer attempted to stop the Jetta, the driver did not pull over and continued to drive in a dangerous matter. The officer did not pursue the vehicle but informed other police in the area of the Jetta’s license plate.

A short time later, another officer saw the Jetta driving west bound on Hwy. 105, continuing to drive in a dangerous manner. Once again, the Jetta did not stop for police.

At 8:15 p.m., RCMP received a 911 call reporting that a red sedan, was driving at a high rate of speed through a 60 km/h zone in Wagmatcook. This vehicle was not located but the complainant's description of the vehicle and driver matched the description of the Jetta.

The driver of the red Jetta was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Grant MacPhail, of River Denys, N.S.

Police arrested MacPhail on May 26, and he was later released on conditions.

MacPhail is scheduled to appear Wagmatcook Provincial Court on September 9 to face charges of dangerous operation, flight from police and driving while suspended under the motor vehicle act.