HALIFAX -- A man is facing a number of charges after he was allegedly caught speeding while driving impaired in Cape Breton.

An RCMP officer was monitoring traffic on the side of the road in Big Pond, N.S., just before 9 p.m. Sunday when he spotted a truck approaching his vehicle from behind.

The RCMP say the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed and, by the time it passed the marked police vehicle, the officer clocked the truck at 108 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

When the officer stopped the vehicle, he noted signs of impairment in the driver, who was screened for alcohol impairment. Police say the man failed the roadside test.

Police say the man was also found to be the subject of a recognizance and was in breach of the conditions.

He was arrested and taken back to the RCMP detachment for a breath test. Police say his readings were found to be over the legal limit.

The 66-year-old man from Eskasoni, N.S., is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance while over 80 mg% and two counts of breach of a recognizance.

He was also charged for speeding, under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The man is due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Sept. 1.