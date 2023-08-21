Cape Breton man dies in ATV crash: RCMP

A 59-year-old man from Cape Breton has died in a single-vehicle ATV crash, Inverness County RCMP say.

Mounties said in a statement Monday the man from Judique, N.S., was travelling south on MacIntyre Road in Glenora and attempted to turn around and head north when he lost control of the vehicle.

The ATV ended up in a ditch, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

