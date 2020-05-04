HALIFAX -- A man from Cape Breton is facing multiple charges after crashing into a pole on Kings Road in Dominion, N.S.

Police responded to a collision around 8 p.m. on Sunday. While en route, officers learned the vehicle had left the scene, heading towards Glace Bay, N.S.

Police were able to locate the vehicle, which had significant damage, near the corner of Phalen Road and Main Street, according to police.

The 64-year-old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%.

No injuries were reported.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court in August.