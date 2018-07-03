

CTV Atlantic





A man is in critical condition after falling from a cliff in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police and emergency crews responded to the scene near Park Street in Dominion, N.S., around 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the Dominion man, who is in his late 20s, was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the incident but don’t suspect foul play at this time.