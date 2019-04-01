

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A 26-year-old Cape Breton man has been jailed two years after pleading guilty to drunk driving causing the death of a friend after a trip to the beach.

Christopher William Copan had a blood alcohol level of double the legal limit when the car he was driving flipped off the road in Kempt Head, N.S., in August 2017.

Brandon Bray, a 22-year-old friend of Copan's, was thrown from the Toyota Corolla and died.

In a written ruling released Monday, Justice Patrick Murray of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court said Copan did not intend to cause the death, but made a serious error in judgment.

The judge also sentenced Copan, a father and forklift truck operator from Edwardsville, N.S., to two years of probation and a five-year driving ban.

The crash occurred after Copan pulled the emergency brake at the urging of one of his passengers.

He later admitted to police he'd been drinking.

"I am sure has regretted his actions every day since the offence," said Murray.

"Mr. Copan has lost his employment and his mental health has been affected by this incident. He will have to accept this burden as he attempts to move on with his life, something which the victim cannot do.

"The victim's family are suffering and they also carry the burden of this incident and the loss of a loved one at such an early stage."