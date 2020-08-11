Advertisement
Cape Breton man killed in Cabot Trail motorcycle collision
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 3:29PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a Cape Breton man was killed in a motorcycle collision on Monday.
Police say at approximately 4 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the Cabot Trail.
The driver, a 56-year-old man from Whycocomagh, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An RCMP collision analyst attended, and the highway was closed for several hours. It has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.