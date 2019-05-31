

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man says he's been discriminated against at his local legion.

Friday night, the branch in New Waterford is closed after Jason MacDonald -- who is gay -- filed a complaint.

He says the slurs he endured go against the freedom his grandfather fought for.

“You would hear it takes a real man to shoot, playing darts, or words I don't want to repeat on camera: queer, fruit,” said MacDonald.

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for MacDonald since leaving a place he had a passion for.

“My two grandfathers fought in the World War Two,” MacDonald said. “My brother fought overseas and that's what we are fighting for is the right to be ourselves.”

Because of that family connection the 41-year-old says he volunteered at the Legion to give back, but he says after months of hearing taunts and hurtful comments, he finally had enough.

He has filed a human rights complaint against the legion on Plummer Avenue.

“It's gotten pretty tough,” MacDonald said. “Panic attacks. I've taken time off work. I work with the Nova Scotia Health Authority as an autism interventionist. It's a highly stressful job and I can't concentrate, taking panic attacks thinking about it.”

In a statement, the Nova Scotia Command office of the Royal Canadian Legion says the “command has been fully apprised of the situation at the New Waterford Legion Branch No. 15. It is an extremely serious situation and we do not condone any form of discrimination. An investigation is ongoing.”

A hearing into MacDonald’s complaint will be held at the Legion in New Waterford on June 12, but no matter the outcome, he says his days at the branch are over.

“I will never step foot in there other than the hearing they have set up for me,” said MacDonald, who added he is concerned about the impartiality of the hearing. “That hearing is made up of the members of our legion.”

For now the legion here remains closed with the doors locked, as a search for a new executive begins.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.