Cape Breton man returns to the links after a serious injury at a golf course
Kurtis Deveaux teed off Friday at Lingan Golf & Country Club, nearly two years after an accident on the links that changed his life.
In July 2021, Deveaux — who lives with spina bifida — fell down a golf course embankment at a different golf course.
"From a cart path to a green, I slipped and fell, and as soon as I landed I knew that I couldn't feel my legs,” Deveaux said.
The fall fractured his L1 vertebrae, and he suffered a spinal cord injury.
Deveaux spent three months rehabilitating at a hospital in Halifax, where he was also diagnosed with osteoporosis.
For a while, it was unclear whether he'd ever be able to resume playing sports. He's now a full-time wheelchair user, but through it all he's managed to focus on what he can do.
"I don't know how many times over the three months in rehab I used the phrase, 'It is what it is,’” Deveaux said.
Deveaux’s father Steve Deveaux said he's long been inspired by his son's ability to overcome.
"He's never looked back,” the older Deveaux said.
“He's been amazing. All through this thing, he's just had a positive attitude.”
To get around on the course, Deveaux was set up in what he calls a para-golfer device.
"When I want to hit the ball, it's got a button I can press that can stand me up,” Deveaux explained.
“It's got me strapped in at the knees, the waist and the chest so that I'm firmly secure — not going to fall."
To be back doing what he was doing when his accident happened was empowering, but playing on Friday was about something bigger.
Deveaux's foursome was participating in a memorial tournament for Kellen Surette — a boy from their hometown of Glace Bay who passed away nearly 10 years ago after a battle with cancer.
"The community has been there for me, for almost 35 years now, and for me to just do whatever I can to give back — it just feels great,” Deveaux said.
