Cape Breton man's disappearance now ruled a homicide

Police in Cape Breton are now treating the disappearance of Kenneth “Justin” MacDonald as a homicide.

MacDonald was last seen at the Irving gas station on Commercial Street in North Sydney, N.S., around 11 p.m. on July 7, when he was captured on the store’s surveillance video.

Investigators later found his vehicle, a blue Kia Forte, roughly 25 kilometres away in the Ormand Crescent area of Mira Road.

Cape Breton Regional Police have been actively searching for the North Sydney man using K9 and drone teams and with assistance from ground search and rescue crews.

Police provided an update on the case Tuesday, confirming they now believe MacDonald was the victim of a homicide.

“Investigators believe there are people with critical information who have not yet spoken to police and remind the public that even the smallest piece of information might be what is needed to further the investigation,” said Cape Breton Regional Police in a statement.

“It is never too late to come forward; anyone with information that can help determine the circumstances of Justin’s disappearance is asked to contact our Major Crime investigators directly at 902-563-5151.”

No other details were released. CTV News has reached out to police for more information.

