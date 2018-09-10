

CTV Atlantic





A 28-year-old man is in hospital with serious injuries after he became pinned under his vehicle following a single-vehicle collision in Ingonish, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Beach Road in Ingonish, N.S. shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and collided with some trees. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and became pinned underneath it.

A backhoe from Parks Canada was used to extract the man from under his vehicle.

The 28-year-old Dingwall man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.