A Cape Breton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an elderly war veteran will soon learn his fate.

Raymond Glenn Farrow is set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Supreme Court in Sydney.

Harold ‘Buster’ Slaunwhite was found dead inside his home on Brooke Street in Dominion, N.S. on Sept. 10, 2006.

An autopsy found that the 82-year-old man -- who had served as a medic during the Second World War -- died as a result of multiple sharp-force injuries.

Police arrested Farrow in December 2016, following a 10-year investigation into Slaunwhite’s death.

Farrow was initially charged with first-degree murder, the 51-year-old man pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in August.

Police say Farrow and Slaunwhite knew each other.

There is no minimum sentence for manslaughter in Canada. Life in prison is the maximum penalty.