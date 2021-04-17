MARGAREE, N.S. -- A Cape Breton man says erosion along the banks of his property should be fixed by the province.

Francis Doyle says work done to a section of the Cabot Trail, has changed the way the water runs in the brook by his home.

With each storm, the situation is becoming a lot worse.

Doyle’s well now sits at the edge of his property, the face of the concrete structure is completely exposed.

“Everyday I look out my window and I look at more and more erosion,” says Francis Doyle. “I can see it sometimes by the day, it’s very frightful.”

Doyle says the erosion problems along his property began years ago, after he says the province redirected the flow of the brook adjacent to his home.

But he says in the past 10 years, the situation has gotten a lot worse.

“The rain storm we had last week, it brought the water up so high that it ripped out at least another six feet of banking,” says Doyle.

He says he sent a letter and a petition signed by residents who live along the Lake O’Law Brook to the Provincial government.

Peter Poirier, who also lives in the area, says the province should step in and help.

“I think the Highways should be responsible. They changed Brook, when they put the bridge in. I think they should be responsible for the water and the way they changed it,” says Poirier.

In a letter date March 14, 2018, the provincial government said they do not accept responsibility for the erosion, claiming that the damage is a result of natural erosion, and not departmental work.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation says:

‘We sympathize with any private property owner dealing with the impacts of flooding and erosion. The property is located next to a watercourse, and weather events over the years has caused the watercourse to change, causing erosion. It is not a result of departmental work.

“I just feel that the government, in some way, some agency through the government should offer to help,” says Doyle. “I’m in a position where I don’t have the means to stop this, and at the end of the day, it could put me out of my home.”

Doyle says he doesn’t know where to turn, and is afraid the end result will see the value of his property plummet, as more and more of it simply washes away.