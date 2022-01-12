Cape Breton man who made a name for himself with beer cap mosaics incorporates tabs in his artwork

LINGAN, N.S. -

Teddy Hogan’s hobby requires patience and a lot of time, which is why most days you will find him in his backyard garage from morning to night.

“Now I’m in the process of doing the original six in beer tabs on one sheet of plywood. It takes 9,216 beer tabs to do it,” says Hogan.

His unique past-time has been a big hit with people in his community since CTV News introduced Hogan to viewers about a year ago.

“I get a lot of people asking me about them and asking whether they're for sale. It's just a hobby,” he says.

From the bottom floor to the upstairs, Hogan's man cave is filled with NHL team logos, all of which are made out of thousands of bottle caps and now tabs.

His latest creations include a dartboard and Christmas decorations.

Hogan also made a Harley Davidson sign for his son-in-law and a special piece for a friend who was killed in a motorcycle accident.

“Eric Boudreau, I got the date he was born and the date he died, and I got a picture of him on his motorcycle,” he added.

Thanks to people in the community and local establishments, Hogan has buckets filled will thousands of caps and tabs.

“Like what you can do with a beer tab? The day I started it I was sitting in a chair having a beer and I had a beer cap and I said to my buddy, ‘There has to be something you can do with beer tabs,’” says Hogan.

Hogan says he's running out of room in his garage and will soon have to auction off some of his work.

“Anything I made, if the price is right, I’d sell it."