An employee at a Cape Breton middle school has been charged after he allegedly threatened a student.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a complaint on Feb. 26 about an alleged incident involving an employee and student at Ocean View Education Centre in Glace Bay, N.S.

Police arrested the 54-year-old New Waterford, N.S., man Tuesday, following an investigation that involved the school liaison officer and school administration.

The man, who has not been identified, has been charged with uttering threats. He was released on a promise to appear in Sydney provincial court on May 13.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education says the employee is on leave from his job.

“Administration at the school are presently working with both students and staff addressing any concerns brought forward due to these allegations,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

“All allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and addressed.”