Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera

Raven MacLean and her mother, Caitlin Howell, are pictured. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Raven MacLean and her mother, Caitlin Howell, are pictured. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction

Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News