Cape Breton MLA looking at turning vacant buildings and unused space into affordable housing.
With Cape Breton’s population growing there is a need for housing.
More people coming to the island and nowhere to put them is becoming a real problem.
“I live and work in downtown Sydney, so I’m certainly noticing a lot more homeless people on the streets,” said Jodi McDavid, Cape Breton Transition House executive director
But Glace Bay PC MLA, John White, is hoping to change that.
He’s hoping to renovate buildings, and some former schools into housing options for people in the community.
“We should be taking advantage of people moving in. It gives opportunity for the community to grown. But the idea of repurposing the buildings is almost a double bang for your buck, because we get to get rid of some dilapidated buildings and eyesores for the community into something positive,” said White.
Some facilities are too far gone, like the former Bridgeport School, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Fiona and is now waiting for demolition.
“We certainly need housing units. It’s extremely difficult having clients coming into the office and breaking down because they have nowhere to live. We want to work with developers or anyone out there trying to secure housing,” said White.
Cape Breton University has vowed to create more housing after criticism of foreign student recruitment.
Jodi McDavid says more outside the box thinking is needed to solve the housing crisis in the province.
"There’s no one way to do things. It’s fine for organizations or individuals to do different things. I think no idea is a bad idea when you're in a crisis,” said McDavid.
White says the lack of developers in the area is also causing concerns.
He says the department of housing has different funding avenues to help cover costs.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Toronto
-
House with lucky address sells for $550K over asking in less than 48 hours
A house in Ontario with an auspicious address sold for significantly more than its listing price after only being on the market for two days.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
-
Ontario licence plate renewal refunds could be giving owners of big fleets, big bucks: NDP
The licence renewal fee breaks that have put hundreds of dollars back in the pockets of regular drivers could still be leaving tens of thousands of dollars with people who own fleets of vehicles.
Calgary
-
Young Calgary man charged in terrorism investigation
Alberta RCMP say a 20-year-old Calgary man arrested on Thursday is facing several terrorism-related offences.
-
‘One in bazillion chance’: Calgary family could lose their new home due to TD Banking technicalities
The Johnston family bought their new Mahogany home last month, with Friday being move in day.
-
Man pulled from Bow River taken to hospital in life-threatening condition
One man was rushed to hospital on Friday after being pulled from the Bow River in northwest Calgary.
Montreal
-
First practice cut short at Canadian GP due to local security camera issue
The first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix barely started before it was cut short due to local security camera issues around the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
-
Two class-action lawsuits alleging sexual assault against Quebec priests move forward
A pair of class-action lawsuits against two Roman Catholic organizations in Quebec involving sexual assaults alleged to have occurred over the past 80 years can now move forward.
-
Structural concerns for REM after truck fire scorches underside of railway
There are concerns about the structural integrity of Montreal's new light rail line (REM) after a truck caught fire on Highway 15 Friday, forcing a partial closure for almost 10 hours.
Edmonton
-
Part of Henday, Whitemud closed after truck hits overpass, causing 'extensive damage'
Part of Anthony Henday Drive and Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton closed around 11 a.m. Friday after a semi-tractor trailer hit an overpass.
-
'It was so important': Community reflects on former Edmonton gay bar in new documentary
A new documentary film will invite viewers to take a look back at an Edmonton nightclub that broke barriers by inviting everyone to the party.
-
Body found in north Edmonton home, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a male was found in a home in north Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing Sudbury man found in abandoned vehicle at hospital
CTV News has learned a group of staff members at Health Sciences North in Sudbury, Ont., made a gruesome discovery inside a vehicle that has been sitting in the hospital parking lot for three months.
-
1 in 5 single adults in Canada live in poverty, a million stuck in a cycle of deep poverty
Amid ongoing concerns about food insecurity, a newly published national report by Community Food Centres Canada unveils an alarming poverty rate among working-age single adults in Canada, standing at three times higher than the national average.
-
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
London
-
Motor vehicle collision leads to charges
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle collision took place in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.
-
Human remains identified by police in Lambton County
Sarnia police said the body of a man reported missing in November has been recovered.
-
Suspect charged with criminal harassment after alleged intimidation of Windsor family
Windsor police say a 34-year-old London man has been charged in connection to a criminal harassment investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
'It's never easy': Dauphin's fire chief offers support to bus crash first responders
Dauphin's fire chief says his heart goes out to the first responders on the scene of Thursday's deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus full of seniors that took 15 lives and injured 10 others.
-
'Very quick to devastate the community': Dauphin residents mourn tragic bus crash
Waves of grief are washing across the province, as Manitobans come to terms with Thursday's horrific bus crash.
Ottawa
-
Cyclist struck by a dump truck at Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the collision involving a cyclist at the intersection of Rochester Street and Gladstone Avenue just before 7:45 a.m.
-
Eastern Ontario OPP officer sentenced to 6 years in prison for sexual assault
Former OPP officer Jason Redmond was sentenced at the Brockville courthouse on Friday morning after he was found guilty of sexual assault in February.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
Saskatoon
-
Protest causes traffic jam at Premier's Dinner in Saskatoon
A protest caused traffic problems for Saskatchewan government leaders and Sask. Party supporters entering the annual Premier’s Dinner Thursday evening.
-
'A tremendously emotional day': Mayors of Humboldt, Dauphin react to fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash
The mayor of Dauphin, Man. says there is a feeling of shock and disbelief following a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway that killed 15 people and injured 10.
-
34-year-old Saskatoon man charged with sexual assault of 9-year-old
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing several charges, including sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl, according to police.
Vancouver
-
Former B.C. foster parents sentenced for horrific child abuse
On Friday, the man and woman, who can’t be named, were given a global sentence of ten years in prison for manslaughter and aggravated assault in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy. His younger sister was also abused.
-
'This is historic': 13,000 new homes proposed for Jericho Lands mega project
Developers have unveiled a new concept for a mega project in Vancouver's West Point Grey neighbourhood.
-
Former Vancouver Police Board director calls out 'broken' system
Former Vancouver Police Board director Rachel Roy isn't holding back after resigning from the board during Thursday's meeting.
Regina
-
Dauphin's new reality begins to set in following aftermath of deadly Carberry crash
More than 24 hours following a crash that killed 15 from the community and surrounding areas, Dauphin’s reality is beginning to sink in.
-
'Breach of trust': Judge hands down 8-year sentence to Regina mom who killed toddler
Brittney Burghardt spent her last moments out of custody tearfully hugging her family goodbye inside a courtroom at the Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. pharmacists soon will be able to draw blood samples
In Saskatchewan, pharmacists will be able to draw blood samples and nurse practitioners have the authority to admit and discharge hospital patients.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurant fire deemed 'suspicious' by investigators
A Friday morning fire at a Victoria restaurant is considered suspicious, according to investigators. Firefighters arrived at the Ricky’s All Day Grill just after 3 a.m. to find smoke and flames rising from the building at 2900 Douglas Street.
-
Victoria winners of $35M Lotto Max jackpot announced
Victoria's newest multimillionaires were introduced by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation on Friday.
-
99% drop in Ozempic shipments to U.S. residents after B.C. introduces restrictions
The British Columbia government says there's been a 99 per cent drop in the number of online Ozempic prescriptions filled by Americans from pharmacies in that province since it introduced regulations to protect the local supply for diabetes patients.