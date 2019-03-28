

CTV Atlantic





The mother of a Sydney man who's been missing now for two weeks is making a plea for anyone who knows anything about it to come forward.

Michael Gerald Steele, known to many as “Mikey,” hasn't been seen since his 39th birthday on March 14.

His mother says she last saw him the day before, when he visited her in hospital.

Pam Steele says her son is known to police, and may have fallen in with the wrong crowd. He is on probation.

She says search efforts are ramping up, particularly in the Glace Bay area.

“(Wednesday), the canine units were out searching all around Dominion Street,” Pam Steele said. “There's a graveyard out there, and I think there's an old dump across the street. They were all around there searching as well, and all of my friends and all of my family, we were all looking all around. Nothing was found, luckily, so we're still searching.”

As police investigate, Michael Steele's mother is asking anyone with information to come forward, particularly for the sake of his two teenaged children.