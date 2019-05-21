

For years Fran Morrison has been speaking out to try and help others affected by suicide -- all while still needing help herself.

Eight years ago, Morrison's 21-year-old son Eric took his own life.

Last September, she finally reached her breaking point.

“After he died, I felt suicidal, but every time I got to a certain point, images of my girls came in front of me, and I said ‘no, I can't do that to them,” Morrison said. “This time, was so different, it just happened.”

Morrison says when she attempted suicide she was going through a separation from her husband of 32 years. The fear of her life starting all over again at age 65 was just too much.

“A friend of mine from Halifax came down and he asked me what I did,” Morrison said. “I told him and he looked at me and said ‘Fran, you should be dead; you shouldn't be here.’ I said ‘yeah, I know, but I am,” Morrison said. “I said my time wasn't up.”

Morrison says she was never the same after her son's death and was always searching for answer as to why.

She says her own brush with death has now changed everything.

“That's when I started thinking of Eric, and I thought ‘oh, I know exactly how he felt,’” Morrison said. “I know exactly where my son was the morning he did it. He just couldn't do it anymore. He didn't have the strength or the energy to do it anymore.”

It's been eight months since Morrison's attempt on her own life. She says she's sharing her story publicly now because she thinks it can benefit somebody struggling like she was.

“I cry now because I miss him, not because I'm grieving,” Morrison said. “I'm not grieving his death anymore, because I get it and I accept it.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.