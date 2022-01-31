Cape Breton music legend Matt Minglewood celebrates 75th birthday

Summing up his feelings on his 75th birthday, musician Matt Minglewood says, "when I didn't think I was going to make it to 30 when I was 20, this feels pretty damn good."

The Cape Breton music legend has been rocking the blues for the vast majority of his 75 years.

When The Minglewood Band took off in the 1970s, they enjoyed playing to loud crowds in the island's smoky bars and taverns.

"It's an absolute rush. It really is. It's like a drug. It's a euphoric feeling," says Minglewood.

Years later, he's never lost that rush while performing.

By now, Minglewood's tunes have been music to the ears of three generations.

"Especially when you look down and there's a bunch of teenagers singing the lyrics to your songs, it's kind of neat," says Minglewood.

The artist says, as a birthday present, he would like to be able to play regular gigs again, but the pandemic has made it difficult.

"It's like the boys playing in the NHL with no crowds, you know? It's not the same. You don't get the feedback," says Minglewood.

Minglewood's blue collar sound is big out west, where many Maritimers have relocated, but his planned western tours have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"Hopefully I'll get to do these shows because God knows, I might not make it to 76. So I want to get them in," says Minglewood.

He says one of his favourite memories, for over a half-century of performing, was playing for the troops in Afghanistan twice.

"As a Canadian musician, I look back at that as a highlight. You hung around with them. We were there for a week each time and so you got to know them, and you got to see what they do," says Minglewood.

Despite the pain in his fingers, he still plays a mean guitar, and plans to continue performing.

"As long as I can. If it gets to the point where I can't do it, I'll know."