Cape Breton, N.S. man charged for sexual offences involving 10-year-old girl

A 54-year-old man from Tarbot, N.S. is facing charges after police investigated a sexual assault in the community.

UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.

Actor William Shatner descends back to Earth after flying into space, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

