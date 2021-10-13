Cape Breton, N.S. man charged for sexual offences involving 10-year-old girl

HALIFAX -

A 54-year-old man from Tarbot, N.S. is facing charges after police investigated a sexual assault in the community.

Victoria County District RCMP say on Oct. 9, they received a report that a man had touched a 10-year-old girl in a sexual manner at a home in Tarbot.

Police say the man and the victim were not previously known to each other.

Police say they arrested 54-year-old Trevor Patrick Brewer without incident on Oct. 11.

Brewer has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. He has been released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Dec. 1.