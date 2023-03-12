Cape Breton non-profit challenges leaders to sleep in a tent and experience homelessness

A man sleeps on the pavement in Westminster in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) A man sleeps on the pavement in Westminster in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians competing in top categories at tonight's Oscars

Canadians are well-positioned ahead of Hollywood's biggest night, competing in some of the top categories at tonight's Academy Awards. Ontario-born filmmakers Sarah Polley and James Cameron are both vying for best picture for their movies 'Women Talking' and 'Avatar: The Way of Water.'

Oscars look to snap back a year after The Slap

A year after Will Smith strode on stage at the Dolby Theatre and slapped Chris Rock in the face, the Oscars will reconvene Sunday for a ceremony that will try to move past one of the most infamous moments in Academy Awards history.

How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend

The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island