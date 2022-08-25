Cape Breton non-profits sound alarm on need for more affordable housing

Shopping carts filled with belongings are becoming a more common scene on the streets of Sydney, N.S.

It's a sign non-profit groups say illustrates the need for more affordable housing in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM).

“There's not nearly enough affordable housing in the CBRM,” said Christine Porter, executive director at the Ally Centre of Cape Breton. “I don't even know if there is affordable housing in CBRM at this point in time. It's been a real struggle for folks.”

Porter says the municipality is on the verge of seeing smaller tent cities popping up in its communities.

“We've given out 50 tents and we could probably give out 20 more, but the thing with tents is they don't last,” said Porter.

Jodi McDavid, executive director at the Cape Breton Transition House Association, says she sees a lot of people looking for some sort of affordable housing.

“I'm hearing a lot of frustration and a lot of people are really scared. They don't know where they'll be going,” said McDavid.

She says the need is really starting to put a strain on services.

“We would hope people would come in and use our services, and kind of quickly move on to some sort of housing,” said McDavid. “And what we're seeing is there’s no housing available for them.”

McDavid says the city is also lacking a shelter for families who have no accommodations.

New Dawn Enterprises, a social welfare organization that provides supportive housing, is looking for funding to build 12 new housing units for those living with substance use disorders.

Porter says it's a project her organization supports, and would partner on to provide services.

“It's great to see in other areas, but we don't have it here, and we need it desperately,” said Porter. “I really applaud New Dawn for stepping up.”

Porter says if help isn't provided soon, she’s worried things will only escalate for people living on the street.