

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s police watchdog has determined an overpass death in Cape Breton in September was a suicide and there was no wrongdoing by the responding officer.



Cape Breton Regional Police received a report of a possible altercation on an overpass on Highway 125, at the end of Upper Prince Street, around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2017.



The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) says a police officer responded to the scene and found two men on the overpass. One of the men fell from the overpass after the officer arrived.



SiRT says the man was found dead on the highway below. His identity will not be released.



SiRT has determined the men fighting were two brothers, one brother wishing to end his life and the second trying to restrain his brother.

According to the SiRT, the first officer responding witnessed one man pulling the other back from jumping over the railing. Based on his observation, SiRT says the officer correctly evaluated what was taking place, drew his Taser and fired at the brother who was making a second attempt to go over the railing and end his life.



Despite the accuracy of the officer’s aim, the man was successful in jumping over the railing, according to SiRT.

SiRT says vehicles travelling on the highway below were able to avoid the man, but he died from his injuries.

SiRT says the officer responsibly used his Taser in an attempt to prevent the man from jumping off the overpass.

The Serious Incident Response Team is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether there is an allegation of wrongdoing.