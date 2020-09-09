IONA, N.S. -- Lisa and Kyle Taylor are still shaken after a first-day-of-school experience they still can't believe happened.

When they arrived at the bus stop Tuesday afternoon to pick up their three-and-a-half year-old son Ethan, who attends pre-primary, he was nowhere to be found.

"When I went on the bus to unbuckle him, he wasn't there," said Lisa Taylor, Ethan's mother. "When I got off the bus and told my husband, we called the school and they had to figure out where he was."

Taylor says she quickly began to panic, but then she got angry when the school told her Ethan was found nearly 40 minutes away on another bus.

"Mistakes are going to be made, but this is an epic mistake," Lisa Taylor said. "My child was missing, and thank God he was OK."

The boy's father says policies and procedures that are currently in place need to be changed, so this doesn't happen again.

"I did ask what they do to make sure, 'Is there a list?'" said Kyle Taylor. "If they can take attendance in class, why can't they do it when the kids are leaving for the bus?"

A spokesperson for the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education says children's safety is a priority.

"Following our busing policy, a child would never be left alone. In this instance, our school’s principal coordinated with the family to ensure the bus driver was contacted and the child was connected with a parent safely."

Despite what happened, the Taylors' son returned to school Wednesday. And although they say they were hesitant, they did put him back on the bus Wednesday morning.

"I asked if he wanted to stay home with mommy today, because mommy wanted to keep him home," Lisa Taylor said. "He was heartbroken. He felt he did something wrong and he didn't. It was the adult's responsibility to make sure he was in the right place at the right time."