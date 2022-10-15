Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney

Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.

Police say they were called to the shooting on Rotary Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

A man was shot with what police believe was a long gun.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police were searching for a male suspect in the immediate and surrounding areas using several resources, including K-9s and drones.

A civil emergency alert was issued just after 7 p.m. advising the public to not to pick up hitch hikers and for Rotary Drive residents to lock their doors.

Cape Breton Regional Police’s tactical unit later received a tip on where the suspect was located. He was arrested in the Sydney area around 9 p.m., without incident, according to Deputy Chief of Police Stephen MacKinnon.

In a news release, police added that there is "no further concern for the public."

Police say their investigation continues and more details will follow.