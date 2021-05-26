HALIFAX -- Police in Cape Breton have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a theft at the Glace Bay Food Bank earlier this month.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they arrested a New Victoria man at his residence on May 25 after an investigation into a theft of food and flowers after hours on May 15.

The man was charged with mischief and theft, according to police. He has been released on a promise to appear in court, and is scheduled to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on July 7.

Surveillance video of the incident shared online showed three people entering the property of the Glace Bay Food Bank during a time that it was closed.

Shortly after, community members rallied together to help restock their shelves.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.