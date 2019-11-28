SYDNEY -- Cape Breton Regional Police nabbed a speeding driver on Grand Lake Road on Wednesday evening and charged him with stunting.

Police say a patrol officer clocked the 23-year-old male driver of a Mercedes going faster than 120 km/h in a 60 km/h zone between the Mayflower Mall and the Cape Breton Drive-In.

The driver’s vehicle was seized and his license was suspended -- both for 7 days – and he also faces a $2,422.50 fine.

"Speeding remains a leading cause of motor vehicle collisions and police will continue to enforce driving speeds throughout the CBRM to ensure safe roadways," the Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release. "If you witness unsafe driving, please report it to police at 902-563-5151 or 911."