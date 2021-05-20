HALIFAX -- Police in Cape Breton have charged a 65-year-old Ontario man who was allegedly driving while impaired and attempting to board the ferry to Newfoundland on Wednesday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police says at approximately 11 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver parked in the Marine Atlantic Terminal lineup, where employees had stopped him from boarding the ferry.

Upon arriving, police say they arrested the man after noting signs of impairment and requested a breathalyzer test.

He was charged with Impaired Driving and Driving with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of Over 80 mg. His vehicle was towed from the scene and his license automatically suspended.

Officers also confirmed the man resides in Etobicoke, Ontario, had just arrived in Nova Scotia the day prior and did not have documentation to prove he had permission to enter the province.

Police issued him a Summary Offence Ticket for Failing to Comply with the Health Protection Act by Entering Nova Scotia without Authorization, with a fine of $2,422.00.

The man was held in police custody to appear before Provincial Court Thursday.