HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police have charged three men with child pornography offences.

Police say information led them to search two residences in Glace Bay, and one in Sydney. Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) investigators searched the residences on January 23, 29 and February 7, seizing several computers, mobile and other electronic devices.

Following analysis, three men have been charged:

Blair Morgan Brewer, 33, of Glace Bay is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Joseph Jerome Matheson, 61, of Glace Bay is charged with possession of child pornography, making child pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Gervase Jerome Young, 66, of Sydney is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

Anyone with information about suspected offences of child pornography or child internet luring is encouraged to contact local police at 902-563-5151 or use Canada’s national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.