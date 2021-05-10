HALIFAX -- Police in Cape Breton charged three people for violating public health orders in relation to two separate incidents over the weekend.

On Friday, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report of a television being stolen from the Superstore in Glace Bay, N.S.

Upon locating the suspect’s vehicle, officers charged a 41-year-old man from River Ryan, N.S. and a 56-year-old man from New Waterford with Theft and issued each a Summary Offence Ticket under the Health Protection Act for Failing to Self Isolate (from each other), which carries a fine of $2,000.

On Sunday, officers responded to a George Street address where a woman was complaining of an unwanted male, known to her, causing mischief at her residence.

With assistance from a K9 team, police located the man. Upon confirming his identify, officers determined the 48-year-old man to be a resident of Victoria County and issued him a Summary Offence Ticket for Failing to Comply with direction under the Emergency Management Act which prohibits any non-essential travel outside an individual’s own municipality. He was fined $697.50 and also charged under the Liquor Control Act for Public Intoxication.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they encourage the public to continue to educate themselves on the current public health directives and enforcement measures in place under the Covid-19 State of Emergency and thank the majority of citizens in the CBRM who continue to follow the rules for public health and safety.