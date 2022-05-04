Cape Breton police cleared by SiRT after man accuses officers of stealing, damaging property

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team has concluded allegations that police officers in Cape Breton stole various items and damaged vehicles while performing a search warrant at a home in 2020 are false.

A man contacted SiRT on Feb. 1, 2021 and said members of the Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) stole money, gold jewelry, an all-terrain vehicle and damaged two of his vehicles during a search of his property.

The search in question happened Sept. 25, 2020 when CBRP conducted a search for drugs under a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a home and two outbuildings on the man’s land.

According to a SiRT report, more than half a kilogram of cocaine and a large amount of money was found during the search.

Later that day, police, acting under the authority of a different CDSA warrant, searched the home and found a large quantity of money, an ounce of cocaine, individually packaged cannabis resin, some motorcycle gang paraphernalia and other items.

SiRT says the man’s allegations were not based on what he saw that day, but on what he was told by his girlfriend and a male friend who said they had images of damage.

According to the SiRT report, on Feb. 5, 2021, the man told a SiRT investigator that his friend and girlfriend were willing to share the images, and that his girlfriend would speak to investigators.

The girlfriend made no effort to contact investigators, despite multiple messages left on her voicemail, says SiRT. The woman’s mother also told investigators she would relay the messages to her daughter, and said she too had seen pictures of the damage.

SiRT says when investigators spoke with the man’s friend, he said what he knew about the incident was based on what he was told by the man’s girlfriend, and he didn’t want to be a part of the investigation.

SiRT has found no evidence to support the man’s allegations that police stole items and damaged his property, so no charges will be laid.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia.