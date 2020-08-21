HALIFAX -- Police are continuing to search the Canoe Lake area of Cape Breton for a missing teen after finding evidence that she was in the area.

Investigators believe 14-year-old Mary “Molly” Martin of Waycobah, N.S., is with 47-year-old Darcy Doyle of Mira Gut, N.S.

Martin’s last confirmed sighting was in Eskasoni, N.S., around 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.

The pair was also identified on video surveillance at a gas station in Catalone, N.S., last week.

Police turned their attention to the Canoe Lake area after reports of a possible sighting Wednesday evening.

The information prompted police to request an emergency alert, which was issued overnight to residents in communities east of Cape Breton’s Mira River, asking them to be on the lookout for the teen.

The RCMP say they found evidence Thursday afternoon, including a campsite and a green ATV, that Martin and Doyle had been in the Canoe Lake area.

The search intensified on Thursday, with police conducting ground and aerial searches using helicopters from the RCMP and the Nova Scotia Department of Lands and Forestry.

The search extended into the evening Thursday and resumed Friday, with police continuing ground and aerial searches.

Members of the Eskasoni and Waycobah communities are also involved in the search.

Police say the Canoe Lake area is dense and heavily wooded, with numerous ATVs and walking trails.

Investigators believe Martin and Doyle were still in the Canoe Lake area Thursday afternoon. However, they say it’s possible the pair has left the area.

Police believe they are now travelling on foot.

Several RCMP detachments and Cape Breton Regional Police are collaborating on the investigation and following up on tips.

Police say the families of Martin and Doyle are also engaged in the investigation.

Police are urging Martin to reach out to them or to her family.

Meanwhile, in Martin’s home community of Waycobah, the chief and council are offering a $5,000 award for the teen’s safe return.

Martin is described as Indigenous with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-foot-one inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has a rose tattoo on her left forearm and may be wearing eyeglasses.

Doyle is six-feet-tall and 190 pounds. He has long, black hair, a full beard and moustache, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Martin and Doyle is asked to reach out to the Eskasoni RCMP at 902-379-2822 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RCMP CRITICIZED FOR FAILING TO ISSUE AMBER ALERT

Some people in the community, including Martin's family and the chief of Waycobah First Nation, have criticized the RCMP for failing to issue an Amber Alert.

The Nova Scotia RCMP say the criteria for an Amber Alert isn’t met in this case.

Police say an Amber Alert is issued when they believe a person under the age of 18, or someone with a mental disability, has been abducted and is at serious risk of being harmed or is dead.

In this case, police say they believe Martin went willingly, and was not abducted.

However, the RCMP's statement that a 14-year-old girl could have gone willingly with a 47-year-old man has been met with criticism.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil expressed concerns on Thursday.

"As a father I would have major concerns," said McNeil during a news conference in Halifax. "Regardless of what the law may be, we are talking about a 14-year-old, and as a father I would have major concerns."