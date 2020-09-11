HALIFAX -- Cape Breton Regional Police say they have found a body while searching for a missing man in the Alder Point, N.S., area.

Police had been searching the area for Jeffrey Harrietha, who was last seen near Toronto Road on Sept. 5, and reported missing on Sept. 8. It was believed the Millville, N.S., man was travelling on a yellow ATV.

While conducting an air search near Colonial Drive Thursday evening, police say they found a yellow ATV matching the description of the one Harrietha had been driving.

Officers responded and found a man’s body at the scene. They believe he was involved in a fatal ATV collision.

Police have not confirmed that the body is that of Harrietha at this time.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at (902) 563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.