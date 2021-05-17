HALIFAX -- A 51-year-old man in Cape Breton has been issued a $2,422 fine for allegedly failing to self-isolate.

Cape Breton Regional Police say on May 16, they charged a 51-year-old man after receiving a complaint that he refused to self-isolate after being directed to do so by Public Health.

The man was located by patrol members outside of his residence and was issued a Summary Offence Ticket with a fine of $2,422.00