Cape Breton police, firefighters to face off in hockey game for men’s mental health

When you think of a hockey game between the boys in blue and their opponents in red, many would picture the Toronto Maple Leafs taking on the Montreal Canadiens.

But this weekend in Cape Breton, the red vs. blue rivalry will have a different look when members of the Cape Breton Regional Police and Fire Services hit the ice for a good cause.

Const. Brett Bursey, a mental health liaison officer with the police, knows first-hand about mental health struggles in the community and among first responders.

"We're kind of looked upon for advice and for help if people are in need,” Bursey said. “Just to let people know that we're also ones who suffer mental health issues, and just that there is help out there."

The game is in support of a community movement to raise awareness about men’s mental health and the stigmas that may exist.

"The Three Brothers Project was founded initially in memory of my brother Matthew, to facilitate conversations about men's mental health,” said Michael Keating.

When Keating created the community movement a few years ago, an event like this friendly hockey game was the type of thing he had in mind.

"Both of those organizations are exposed to traumatic events on a regular basis,” Keating said. “So being able to tell their members that it's OK to have issues with mental health and that it's OK to talk about that sort of thing -- it's a big deal."

Keating says while any money raised would be a bonus, the main goal is to host a fun event to kick-start conversations men often find difficult.

"It can be, but I think that is changing,” Keating said. “I think that we're part of that.”

While police and fire are typically on the same team, both sides are "fired up" for the friendly rivalry.

"I'm sure it will be lots of laughs, and a bit competitive, too,” Bursey said with a laugh.

The puck drops at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Miner's Forum in Glace Bay, N.S.