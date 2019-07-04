

CTV Atlantic





One person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash in Sydney that has closed a busy highway and knocked out power in the area.

The single-vehicle collision happened on Grand Lake Road around 6:30 Thursday morning.

Police say a Chevrolet Silverado truck was found overturned near a driveway at 1339 Grand Lake Rd. The lone occupant, a 31-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital then airlifted to hospital in Halifax for treatment of head injuries.

Power lines were knocked down across all four lanes, which forced the closure of Grand Lake Road between Gardiner Highway and Mayflower Mall.

Power is out in the area, including at Cape Breton University, which cancelled classes for the morning.

The road was closed while investigators examined the scene. It re-opened at approximately 3 p.m.